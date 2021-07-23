Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SUUIF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.97.

Shares of SUUIF opened at $12.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.44. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

