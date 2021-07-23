Susquehanna Bancshares Initiates Coverage on Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on STEM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday. They set a positive rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $30,439,000. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 823,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after buying an additional 437,014 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $6,138,000. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $1,944,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at $1,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

