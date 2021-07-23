Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,114 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.08% of Sutro Biopharma worth $21,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 471,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 145,567 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,840,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 487.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 641,486 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,423,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,392,000 after purchasing an additional 355,947 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STRO opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

