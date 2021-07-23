SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.13.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $569.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $569.01. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $217.23 and a 52-week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after buying an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

