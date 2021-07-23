Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BIOVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DNB Markets cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SEB Equities lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SEB Equity Research lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.72. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $436.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 19.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

