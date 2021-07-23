SwftCoin (SWFTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.70 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $5.04 million and $2.70 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00049433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.04 or 0.00862521 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SWFTC is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

