TagCoin (TAG) Achieves Market Cap of $88,219.46

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded down 36.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, TagCoin has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. TagCoin has a total market cap of $88,219.46 and approximately $11.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TagCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,652.63 or 1.00073967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00034843 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00052360 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000786 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003207 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009648 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

TagCoin Coin Profile

TagCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TagCoin is https://reddit.com/r/tagcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TagCoin is tagcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TagCoin is a startup making a few changes in the membership and rewards sector. TagCoin will be the primary currency used within Tagbond and TagCash. Developers designed TagCoin to have universal worldwide rewards currency. “

TagCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TagCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TagCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

