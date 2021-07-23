Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.54.

Several analysts have weighed in on TNEYF shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.03.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

