Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Holdings Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 101,264 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,211. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

