Target N. V. Biotech Buys 119,382 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 119,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.26. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 73,878 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 15.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 44,912 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

