TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.94. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 76,494 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

