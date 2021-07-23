Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

