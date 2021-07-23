Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.
Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.76.
In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
