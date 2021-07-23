TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.40.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$61.03 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$50.61 and a 12-month high of C$66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.25.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 138.31%.

In other news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.32, for a total value of C$132,014.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,637.48. Insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,319 in the last three months.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

