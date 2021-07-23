Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.23. 357,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,355,779. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

