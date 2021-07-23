Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,126 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. R1 RCM accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of R1 RCM worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in R1 RCM by 413.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in R1 RCM by 135.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $59,206,332.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,986,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333 in the last three months. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCM. Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

