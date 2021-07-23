TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $10.12 Consensus PT from Analysts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.12.

Several research firms recently commented on FTI. BTIG Research began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. AlphaValue downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.57%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,024,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344,299 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,590 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $118,889,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $134,428,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.