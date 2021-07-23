Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Head-To-Head Contrast

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Telecom Italia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A Telecom Italia $18.30 billion 0.50 $8.25 billion N/A N/A

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Risk & Volatility

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AST SpaceMobile and Telecom Italia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 Telecom Italia 0 2 1 0 2.33

AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.04%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Telecom Italia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15% Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Telecom Italia beats AST SpaceMobile on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; provision of infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it is involved in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities; and staff functions and other support activities. Further, the company offers products and services for communication, industrial, IT, and other sectors. It has a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. The company was incorporated in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

