Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Telos.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLS. B. Riley increased their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

In related news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $394,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $38,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 515,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,243,120 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Telos by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.72. 30,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 675.25.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

