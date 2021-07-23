TEMCO (TEMCO) Trading 7.7% Lower This Week

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TEMCO has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and $951,625.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00038761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00099584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00140411 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,191.87 or 1.00264597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

