Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Get Temenos alerts:

Shares of TMSNY stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.55. 6,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,371. Temenos has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.33.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.