TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys New Shares in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 154,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 1.24% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EDTX opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

