TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $1.49 Million in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Tailwind Acquisition alerts:

NYSE TWND opened at $9.82 on Friday. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND).

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.