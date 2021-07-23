TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $1 Million in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Shares of TETCU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.