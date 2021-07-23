TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New Investment in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of PACX opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

