TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases New Stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $7,463,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $3,980,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $987,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $1,493,000.

NASDAQ PLMIU opened at $9.94 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

