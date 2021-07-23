Terreno Realty (TRNO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO):

7/22/2021 – Terreno Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

7/21/2021 – Terreno Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/15/2021 – Terreno Realty had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $67.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Terreno Realty had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Terreno Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Terreno Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/2/2021 – Terreno Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Terreno Realty was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.37. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

