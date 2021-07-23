Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Morgan Stanley

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.19.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $183.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.21. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

