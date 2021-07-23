Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.87-2.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40-4.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.870-$2.130 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.19.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.83. 126,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339,358. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.21. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $171.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 72.89%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

