The AES Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 3,540 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,236% compared to the average daily volume of 265 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 35.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,437,000 after purchasing an additional 680,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The AES by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,737,000 after acquiring an additional 373,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The AES by 31.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,011 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The AES by 3,392.9% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,221 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The AES has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The AES’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

