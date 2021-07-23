The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,487. The company has a market cap of $200.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BPRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of The Bank of Princeton worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

