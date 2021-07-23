The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Position Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,215.00.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $947.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,017.08. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $653.06 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

