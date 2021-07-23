The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.00-22.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.56. The Boston Beer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.000-$22.000 EPS.

SAM stock traded up $17.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $947.54. 477,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,246. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,017.08. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $653.06 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,215.00.

In related news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

