The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.25 EPS

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The Boston Beer updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.000-$22.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $18.00-22.00 EPS.

NYSE SAM traded down $238.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $708.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,017.08. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $653.06 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,094.13.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

