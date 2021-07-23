The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $1,080.00 at UBS Group

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAM. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,114.73.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $947.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,017.08. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $653.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,192,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

