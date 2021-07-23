The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $685.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $760.00 to $685.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 27.71% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,087.88.

SAM stock opened at $947.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,017.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $653.06 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total value of $2,791,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,997,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

