The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $947.54, but opened at $747.63. The Boston Beer shares last traded at $721.48, with a volume of 8,290 shares changing hands.

The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,094.13.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after buying an additional 192,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $78,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,663,000 after purchasing an additional 72,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $86,945,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,017.08.

The Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.