The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BCO traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,549. The Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

