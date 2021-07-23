The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Bought by Greenhouse Funds LLLP

Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,586 shares during the quarter. The Chefs’ Warehouse comprises about 4.4% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $41,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 277,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 225,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Six Columns Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,244,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,513. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHEF shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,544,605.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,005. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

