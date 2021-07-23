The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 24.81%.

The Community Financial stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,425. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $206.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.01. The Community Financial has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

