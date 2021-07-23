The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

NAPA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. boosted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $6,293,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $11,604,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $8,390,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

