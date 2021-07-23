The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock valued at $110,030,350. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $326.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.72. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.75 and a 12 month high of $328.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

