The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on THG. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $131.29 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

