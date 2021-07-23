The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on October 4th

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend payment by 38.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

