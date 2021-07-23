The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Increased to $173.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.07.

The Hershey stock opened at $176.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.24.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,796 shares of company stock worth $3,399,245 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

