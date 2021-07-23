The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) vs. Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Head-To-Head Comparison

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get The Honest alerts:

This table compares The Honest and Chewy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Honest $300.52 million 4.36 -$14.47 million N/A N/A Chewy $7.15 billion 4.92 -$92.49 million ($0.23) -368.13

The Honest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chewy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Honest and Chewy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Honest 0 2 6 0 2.75 Chewy 1 6 12 0 2.58

The Honest presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.50%. Chewy has a consensus price target of $100.41, indicating a potential upside of 18.59%. Given The Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe The Honest is more favorable than Chewy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Honest and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Honest N/A N/A N/A Chewy -0.08% N/A -0.37%

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 70,000 products from 2,500 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.