The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Financial Survey

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and Xcelerate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 3.39% 22.72% 4.34% Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A

This table compares The Pennant Group and Xcelerate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $390.95 million 2.52 $15.74 million $0.77 45.19 Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Xcelerate.

Risk and Volatility

The Pennant Group has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcelerate has a beta of 5.16, meaning that its share price is 416% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Pennant Group and Xcelerate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Pennant Group presently has a consensus price target of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 47.51%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Xcelerate.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Xcelerate on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides dental services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

