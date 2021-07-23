The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $127.94

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 127.94 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 127.40 ($1.66). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 127.40 ($1.66), with a volume of 3,364,698 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

