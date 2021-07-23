The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMG shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 in the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SMG traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.27. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,335. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.