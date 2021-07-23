The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 344.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,019 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,153,000 after buying an additional 118,145 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,216,295,000 after acquiring an additional 479,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

TJX stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $74.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

