The Travelers Companies, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TRV. lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

TRV opened at $147.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 2,461 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total transaction of $392,160.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,874 shares of company stock worth $9,939,953 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

